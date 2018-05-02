NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MAY 4TH, 2018 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairman Jerry Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL Sid Schmitt, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington & Jerry Wilhelm

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

a. Emergency Preparedness Training – Walt Jackson, Henry Co. Emergency Management

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meeting (1-9)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (10-17)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve Brandon & Blake to attend the Overhead Electric Transmission & Distribution Workshop in Ankeny on May 16th – 18th, 2018 (18-21)

e. Approve electric hot water heater rebate for Mark Bryant, 200 S. Pine St. (22)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on the interpretation of the interconnection agreement for Bob Byczek for his solar panels with David Charles

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve quote from Liquid Engineering to clean and inspect the water tower (23-25)

b. Discuss and take action on a installing a drive-up drop box for utility payments (47)

c. Discuss wage increase to take effect July 1, 2018 (26)

d. Discuss and take action purchasing LED lights for the library and city office as part of our energy efficiency program (27)

e. Discuss status of the bucket truck transmission repair at Shottenkirk in West Burlington

f. Discuss a policy/plan to flush hydrants

g. Discuss mapping the water shut offs

h. Utility Employee Handbook Work Session, May ________, 2018 at ________

i. Utility Meeting, Friday, May 4th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Tom Pry (28-36)

b. Council Minutes (37-45)

9. ADJOURNMENT