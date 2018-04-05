NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

APRIL 6TH, 2018 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairman Jerry Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL Sid Schmitt, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington & Jerry Wilhelm

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

a. Brian Borton

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meeting (1-8)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (9-16)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve Tom & Patsy to attend the CCR Workshop in North Liberty on April 20th, 2018 (17)

e. Approve refrigerator rebate for Gary & Jean Schweitzer, 22461 Pleasant Grove Road (18)

f. Approve dishwasher rebate for Gary & Jean Schweitzer, 22461 Pleasant Grove Road (19)

g. Approve refrigerator rebate for Tim & Angel Jacobs, 410 W. Wilson St. (20)

h. Approve refrigerator rebate for George Christe, 22801 170th St. (21)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on the interpretation of the interconnection agreement for Bob Byczek for his solar panels (22-31)

b. Discuss and take action on warranty/maintenance agreement with Lorber Insurance (32-40)

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve the job estimate from Young Construction to pave in front of the water treatment plant at 601 E. Main St. (41-42)

b. Approve resolution #106 increasing the rates for water sold to customers of New London Municipal Utilities replacing resolution #103 (43)

c. Review and approve scholarship applications for seniors in NLMU’s service area (44-49)

d. Discuss and take action on Vensys Energy Inc.’s quote to perform annual maintenance and inspection of the wind turbine (50)

e. Utility Employee Handbook Work Session, April ________, 2018 ________

f. Utility Meeting, Friday, May 4th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Tom Pry (51-58)

b. Council Minutes (59-67)

9. ADJOURNMENT