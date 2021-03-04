NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MARCH 5TH, 2021 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairperson Steve Rotter

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-4)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (5-12)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

6. OLD BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve the software maintenance renewal quote from Itron for NLMUs radio read metering system (13-14)

b. Discuss and take action on the on-call vehicle policy and allowing non-employees to ride in Utility vehicles (15)

c. Discuss purchasing new Christmas decorations and/or street light banners (16-18)

d. Review the 2019-2020 audit (supplement)

e. Utility Board Meeting, April 2nd, 2021 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (19-27)

b. Council Minutes (28-32)

9. ADJOURNMENT