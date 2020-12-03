NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

DECEMBER 4TH, 2020 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairperson Jodi Jackson

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-6)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (7-14)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve Central Air Conditioner Rebate for David Bell at 206 Orchard Lane (15)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Approve resolution #130 adopting the service rules for NLMU (16)

b. Discuss and take action on resolution #129 increasing the rate for water sold to customers of New London Municipal Utilities (17-20)

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on cashing in a water CD (9)

b. Discuss and take action on the annual holiday potluck at noon on December 24th, 2020 and dismissal of employees after the meal

c. Appoint a Chairperson (21)

d. Appoint a Chairperson Pro Tem (21)

e. Approve committee appointments (21)

f. Utility Board Meeting, January ____, 2021 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (22-29)

b. Council Minutes (30-35)

9. ADJOURNMENT