NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

NOVEMBER 1ST, 2019 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairperson Jodi Jackson

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-4)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (5-12)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve Andrew & Dave to attend the annual water and wastewater operator’s training workshop November 19th-21st, 2019 in Des Moines (13-17)

6. OLD BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on purchasing a new air compressor for the generation plant (18-19)

b. Discuss and take action on purchasing a torque wrench to tighten the bolts on the wind turbine

c. Discuss and take action on performing the 6 month maintenance on the wind turbine (20)

d. Service Rules Work Session, November _______, 2019 at _________, City Office

e. Utility Board Meeting, Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (21-28)

b. Council Minutes (29-33)

9. ADJOURNMENT