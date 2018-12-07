NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

DECEMBER 7TH, 2018 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. -NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairman Jerry Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-5)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (6-14)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve air conditioner rebate for Lonnie Jones, 306 N. Walnut St. (15)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss the employee material/supply purchase policy or spending limits (16)

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve Resolution #114 to hire an affidavit operator for the water treatment plant (17)

b. Approve a chairperson for 2019 (18

c. Approve a chairperson pro-tem for 2019 (18)

d. Approve finance, personnel & safety and buildings & equipment committee appointments for 2019 (18)

e. Approve quote from Vensys Energy, Inc. to replenish the hydraulic oil for the wind turbine retroactive back to November 27th, 2018 (19)

f. Discuss routine maintenance necessary for the wind turbine

g. Approve installation of free field collection systems (FCS) software for meter reading, purchase of Itron mobile reader device and on-site training for the software/device (20-22)

h. Approve purchasing light bulbs to give away as part of NLMU’s energy efficiency program (Handout)

i. Utility Board Meeting, Friday, December 7th, 2018 at 1:00 PM

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (23-30)

b. Council Minutes (31-36)

9. ADJOURNMENT