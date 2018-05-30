NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

JUNE 1ST, 2018 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairman Jerry Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL Sid Schmitt, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington & Jerry Wilhelm

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meeting (1-7)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (8-15)

c. Approve payment of claims (handout)

d. Approve Tom Pry to attend Handling Conflict, May 15, 2018 in West Burlington (16)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on a installing a drive-up drop box for utility payments (17-18)

b. Approve resolution #108 adopting wages effective July 1, 2018 (19-21)

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on reimbursing foreman for personal cell phone use and/or selling current phone

b. Appoint 2 trustees to review the employee handbook with City Council, Library Board and Attorney.

c. Discuss overtime policy in employee handbook. (22)

d. Approve resolution #109 adopting employee spending limits. (23)

e. Utility Meeting, Friday, July 6th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Tom Pry (handout, 24-27)

b. Council Minutes (28-35)

9. ADJOURNMENT