New London, Moulton-Udell Cancelled; Tigers Advance

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Tonight’s #10 New London—Moulton-Udell Class 1A Regional First Round volleyball game has been cancelled, New London AD Ben Fry has indicated.

New London will receive the forfeiture victory and move to Wednesday’s second round.

As expected, COVID-19 cases within the Moulton-Udell program is the reason for the cancellation.

New London will now await the winner of Seymour-Moravia on Wednesday at New London High School.

You can listen to that game on KILJ-FM.