New London Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation of Minor

On 12/20/16, the Mt Pleasant Police Department followed up on a cyber tip from the National Missing and Exploited Children in regards to dissemination of Child Pornography. The tip showed that Joel Corder age 31 of New London had downloaded child pornography. Corder was subsequently interviewed and arrested for three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

A subsequent search warrant for his phone showed numerous images that were found to be Child Pornography. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Corder was transported to the Henry County Jail where he was arraigned the following morning. Court records indicate he was released on pre- trial probation.

The Mount Pleasant Police were assisted by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), Ottumwa Police Department, and New London Police Department.