New London Man Arrested on Several Sexual Exploitation Charges

On March 31, 2020, at approximately 9:55AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of South Maple Street in New London, Iowa, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Upon investigation, on April 1, 2020, Shane Engle, 41 of New London (IA), was arrested and charged with one (1) count of Enticing a Minor Under 13 (class C felony) and six (6) counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor/Possessing a Depiction (each an aggravated misdemeanor).

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Henry County Attorney’s Office, the New London (IA) Police Department and the Canton, Georgia Police Department.