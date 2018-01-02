New London Man Arrested on Several Charges

On December 21, 2017, at approximately 10:30PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 100 East Cleveland Street, Lot 3, in New London. Upon searching, illegal narcotics and a firearm was located. Upon investigation, Grady Fountain, 24 of New London, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (class D felony), Prohibited Possession of a Firearm (class D felony), and Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New London Police Department.