New London Looking for Logo Ideas

The public is invited to meet at the Dover Museum Saturday, January 14th at 2 p.m. to give design suggestions for the New London logo, “Gateway to Geode”. Years ago this was the town’s logo, but was changed when a number of redbud trees were planted. As many have died, the city council voted to return to the former logo.

Geode State Park was established in 1939, but was conceived by local resident, the late E. N. (Ed) Smith, as early as 1917 when he envisioned a lake in the hills of Baltimore Township. In 1935, the idea of a park was again considered by Henry and Des Moines Counties. Land was obtained with plans for the state to develop it with the help of the CCC, Civilian Conservation Corps.

This group built a camp at the south edge of New London consisting of many barracks which arrived on twenty railroad cars. Three hundred men, all WW I veterans, were living there at the peak time, working at the park on roads, the shelter house, and had started on the caretaker’s house when WW II broke out in December of 1941. By February of 1942, the camp was closed.

The 1,600 acre park, with a 200 acre lake, was dedicated by Governor William Beardsley in June of 1951 and continues to be enjoyed today by many visitors.

Please bring your logo ideas to the Dover Museum this Saturday.