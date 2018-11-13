New London Lions Club Food Drive

The New London Lions Annual Food Drive is taking place during the week of Thanksgiving. There will be a truck located in the parking lot of the New London Dollar General store today from 8:00-11:00am. They will be collecting Non-Perishable Food Items and cash donations. There will also be an Angel Tree Located in the Store for people to purchase gifts for Local Children in need. This is the kick off for the Annual Christmas Food Program. Normally 30-35 families receive Christmas dinner and about a week’s worth of food for the holidays. Any support will be appreciated.