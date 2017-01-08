New London House Fire

The New London Fire Department assisted by the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department battled a house fire in New London Friday night, the family who occupied the home was not present when the fire broke out, a neighbor got a dog out of the house safely. The fire call came in around 7:40 pm at 107. E. Cleveland, when firemen arrived they found the fire fully involved, but knocked it down quickly with help from the MPFD. Over 20 firefighters battled the blaze and were hindered in their efforts by the cold temperatures that caused problems with some of the air packs and a hydrant. The fire appeared to have started in the front part of the home and is still being investigated. KILJ will have more details as they become available, the family spent the night in a motel.