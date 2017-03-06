NEW LONDON FALLS

NEW LONDON FALLSWritten by John Kuhens on March 6, 2017
Remsen downs New London 59-52, GOOD SEASON TIGERS
New London vs St. Mary’s, Remsen (03/06/17)
|New London (21-4)
|Player
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|Reb
|A
|F
|Pts
|McSorley, Isaac
|*
|2-5
|0-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Dentlinger, Ben
|*
|7-12
|0-0
|1-1
|7
|1
|4
|15
|Porter, Mason
|*
|7-11
|2-3
|3-6
|4
|1
|2
|19
|Luckett, Keontae
|*
|4-9
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|4
|4
|9
|Henecke, Justin
|*
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nehring, Blake
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson, Grant
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Dentlinger, Alex
|1-8
|1-4
|0-0
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Lounsbury, Grant
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Mt. Pleasant girls held their season awards banquet on Sunday, March 2nd. The team celebrated team and individual achievements throughout the season. Many of the Panthers retrieved academic and athletic honors.
Academic All Conference:
|Kalynn
|Batey
|Taylor
|Murrary
|Abbie
|Liechty
|Sarah
|Moffett
|Brianna
|Shelman
|Kirsten
|Smith
Season Awards
Defensive Player of the Year: Kalyn Batey
Most Valuable Player: Sarah Moffett (also recognized as 7th in school history career rebounds 468)
Offensive Player of the Year: Maddie Williamson
Coaches Award: Bailey Johnson.