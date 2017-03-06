NEW LONDON FALLS

Remsen downs New London 59-52, GOOD SEASON TIGERS

New London vs St. Mary’s, Remsen (03/06/17)

New London (21-4)

Player FG 3FG FT Reb A F Pts McSorley, Isaac * 2-5 0-2 0-0 4 0 2 4 Dentlinger, Ben * 7-12 0-0 1-1 7 1 4 15 Porter, Mason * 7-11 2-3 3-6 4 1 2 19 Luckett, Keontae * 4-9 0-1 1-2 4 4 4 9 Henecke, Justin * 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 Nehring, Blake 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 Swanson, Grant 0-1 0-0 2-2 2 0 1 2 Dentlinger, Alex 1-8 1-4 0-0 4 2 3 3 Lounsbury, Grant 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0

The Mt. Pleasant girls held their season awards banquet on Sunday, March 2nd. The team celebrated team and individual achievements throughout the season. Many of the Panthers retrieved academic and athletic honors.

Academic All Conference:

Kalynn Batey Taylor Murrary Abbie Liechty Sarah Moffett Brianna Shelman Kirsten Smith

Season Awards

Defensive Player of the Year: Kalyn Batey

Most Valuable Player: Sarah Moffett (also recognized as 7th in school history career rebounds 468)

Offensive Player of the Year: Maddie Williamson

Coaches Award: Bailey Johnson.