New London Council & Utilities Joint Meeting Agenda

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEES

JOINT MEETING – AUGUST 4, 2020 – 6:00 P.M. – COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER JOINT MEETING: Mayor Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Council: Scott Campbell, Brad Helmerson, Travis Benz, January Benjamin & Dan Berner

Trustees: Jerry Wilhelm, Bob Byczek, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter, & Shanon Wellington

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Council: Discuss and take action on the renewal of the health insurance and self funding policies (1-4)

b. Utility: Discuss and take action on the renewal of the health insurance and self funding policies (1-4)

6. ADJOURNMENT OF JOINT MEETING

RECESS

7. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Kirk Miller

8. ROLL CALL: Travis Benz, January Benjamin, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell & Brad Helmerson

9. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

10. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

11. PUBLIC HEARING:

12. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (5-6)

b. Fire Dept. (Handout)

c. Public Works (7)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (8-12)

f. Child Care

g. Mayor

13. OPEN FORUM:

14. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (13-17)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (18-20)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve class C liquor license with Sunday sales for Woobies (21)

e. Zoning Permits: Sean Rogers, Garage, 503 E. McKinley St. (22-27)

Sovern Construction, Home & Garage, 113 Orchard Ln. (28-31)

15. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on the sale of the remaining lots in the Pine Street Subdivision Phase 1 (32-33)

16. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #318 to employ a police officer for the City, Juan Tornero Jr. (34-35)

b. Approve resolution #319 street finance report for fiscal year ending 2020 (36-38)

c. Approve resolution #320 sponsoring the Red Flag run from New London to Brighton (39-41)

d. Approve pay estimate #4 to Jones Contracting Corp for the Thompson St. Extension (42)

e. Approve pay estimate #4 to Four Seasons Excavating for the Pine Street Subdivision Grading (43)

f. Approve change order #2 for Four Seasons Excavating for the Pine Street Subdivision Grading (Handout)

g. Approve allowing a black chain link and treated lumber fence at 401 W. Adams St. per the protective covenants (44-46)

h. Approve reinvesting capital improvement funds in a CD (47)

i. Approve re-appointing Cathy Hopkins to the Board of Adjustments with a term ending 8/31/2025

j. Approve re-appointing Mike Dickey to the Board of Adjustments with a term ending 8/31/2025

k. Discuss and take action on changing the posted speed limit on S. Pine St. to 35 MPH

17. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, August 15th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Public Works Shop

b. Public Safety Committee, August 15th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. City Council Meeting, September 1st, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

18. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.