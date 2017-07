New London City Council Special Meeting

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL

SPECIAL MEETING – JULY 17TH, 2017

MONDAY EVENING – 6:30 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER:

Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL:

Frank Staley, Tom Davis, Greg Malott, Kirk Miller & Dan Berner

3. APPROVE THE AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve Todd Sines to attend Firearms Instructor School in Johnson, July 31st – August 11th, 2017

6. ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING