New London City Council Meets

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

DECEMBER 4TH, 2017 – MONDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Greg Malott and Frank Staley

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-3)

b. Fire Dept. (4)

c. Public Works (5)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (6-10)

f. Child Care (11-19)

g. Legal (Handout)

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (20-25)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (26-28)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve employee holiday pot luck lunch and early dismissal, December 22nd, 2017

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on creating an Economic Development Committee

b. Discuss and take action on a final inventory date

c. Discuss and take action on purchasing the building at 105 N. Cottonwood St. from Fraise auction & real estate (29-30)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #240 naming a candidate to SEIRPC Board of Directors (31)

b. Approve the Southeast Iowa Ridge Blasters to use the community hall free of charge on December 16th, 2017

c. Discuss and take action on sending a letter to Integrity Building Supply thanking them for bringing their business to New London

10. MEETINGS:

a. City Council Work Session, January 2nd, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

b. City Council Meeting, January 9th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.