New London City Council Meets August 1

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

AUGUST 1ST, 2017 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Greg Malott and Frank Staley

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kasi Howard

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on proposed ordinance #39 sewer service charges

b. Approve ordinance #39 amending the code of ordinances of the City of New London, Iowa, by amending provisions pertaining to rates for sewer service charges – section 99.02 (1-2)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (3-4)

b. Fire Dept. (Handout)

c. Public Works (5)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (6-10)

f. Child Care (11-28)

7. OPEN FORUM:

a. Lamae Gerst – Sponsored Project

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (29-40)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (41-43)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Zoning Permits: Sam Reighard, 502 S. Elm St., Detached Garage (44-46)

Janice Thornburg, 101 Redbud Drive, Addition (47-49)

e. Tax Abatement: Dale & Rhonda Huntington, 108 Dover Circle, New House & Garage (50)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve the performance contract for Flash in a Pan for Sept. 2nd, 2017 concert (51)

b. Discuss and take action on purchasing a new police vehicle (52-61)

c. Discuss construction of a sidewalk on S. Pine St. from W. Adams St. to the Dollar General

d. Discuss the status of the city-wide inventory

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve pay estimate for Fye Excavating for retainage due and final acceptance of storm sewer project through the high school football field (62)

b. Approve purchasing a salt/sand spreader from Knapheide

c. Discuss and take action on the fireworks ordinance

d. Discuss and take action on an animal policy

e. Discuss lowering the speed limit on S. Pine St. to 25 MPH out to Casey’s

f. Discuss progress on getting the new City logo decaled on the City vehicles

g. Discuss security cameras in the City Park

h. Discuss more microphones at the City Council meeting

11. MEETINGS:

a. City Council Meeting, September 5th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.