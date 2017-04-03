New London City Council Meets April 4th

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

APRIL 4TH, 2017 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Greg Malott and Frank Staley

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Dept. (Handout)

c. Public Works (3)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (4-8)

f. Child Care (9-17)

6. OPEN FORUM:

Tonya Callas – Holding property owners liable for disruption of the peace (18)

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (19-26)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (27-29)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve Mike and Bryan to attend the IAWEA Region 6 Conference in Iowa City

May 3rd, 2017 (30)

e. Zoning Permit: Dollar General, 610 S. Pine St., Signs (31-34)

Mark Dillon, 405 N. Walnut St., Enclosed Porch/Deck (35-36)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve the final plat for the Adams Street Subdivision (37-38)

b. Approve resolution #224 employ a part-time police officer, Spencer Rider (39)

c. Discuss and take action on plans, materials and schedule for the renovations at the park shelter house (40-41)

d. Discuss renovations at 103 W. Washington St. for the new Community Hall (42)

e. Discuss and take action on a logo for the City slogan “Gateway to Geode State Park” (Handout)

f. Discuss the next phase of the residential subdivision on S. Pine St. and the necessary infrastructure (43-45)

g. Discuss construction of a sidewalk on S. Pine St. from W. Adams St. to the Dollar General

h. Discuss pursuing assisted living facilities and/or multi-family units on S. Pine St.

i. Discuss/take action citizen request (Trent Linkin) for parking semi/trailer on public property (Ordinance 69.05) within the 48hr limit indicated in ordinance

j. Discuss paving S. Elm St. and E. Cleveland St.

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve quote from Williams Excavation to install sanitary sewer for the West Adams Street Subdivision (Handout)

b. Approve Steve & Michaela McLain for the July 29th concert in the park and car show

c. Discuss and take action on Network Technology IA’s proposal for utility infrastructure facility providing better network connectivity (46-51)

d. Discuss progress on unsafe/nuisance buildings (52)

e. Discuss adopting an ordinance allowing operation of golf carts on city streets (53-67)

f. Discuss changing the no parking ordinance to prohibit parking on the west side of N. Division St. (68)

g. Discuss suggested movies titles for the 2017 movies in the park schedule

h. Discuss changing the grade of alley entrance on W. Washington St. north of the City Park

i. Review the 2015-2016 audit (supplement)

10. MEETINGS:

a. Regular City Council Meeting, May 2nd, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

11. ADJOURNMENT