New London City Council Meets 10-3-17

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

OCTOBER 3RD, 2017 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Greg Malott and Frank Staley

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on proposed ordinance #40

b. Approve ordinance #40 amending provisions pertaining to parking regulations, no parking on S. Ash St. on the west side from McKinley to Adams St. (1-2)

c. Citizens questions and comments on proposed ordinance #41

d. Approve ordinance #41 amending provisions pertaining to minors, changing the definition of “Responsible Adult” (3-4)

e. Citizens questions and comments on proposed ordinance #42

f. Approve ordinance #42 amending provisions pertaining to stop or yield required, adding a school stop at the intersection of Wilson and Division St. (5-6)

g. Citizens questions and comments on proposed ordinance #43

h. Approve ordinance #43 amending provisions pertaining to fireworks, prohibiting the use of fireworks within the City (7-8)

i. Citizens questions and comments on proposed ordinance #44

j. Approve ordinance #44 amending provisions pertaining to municipal infractions, adding the use of fireworks to the list of scheduled sanctions (9-10)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (11-13)

b. Fire Dept. (14)

c. Public Works (15)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (16-22)

f. Child Care (23-31)

g. Legal (32-33)

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (34-40)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (41-43)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve changes to the Fire Department Rooster (14)

e. Approve Kasi to attend IMFOA meeting in Des Moines, October 18th – 20th, 2017 (44-47)

f. Zoning Permits: Jason Nehring, 315 E. Cleveland St., Garage Addition (48-50)

Kevin Kirchner, 402 N. Walnut St., Storage Shed (51-54)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #238 authorizing temporary closing of a public way for the Holiday Stroll’s Monster Mash 5K Run (55-56)

b. Approve the homecoming parade route and use of the City vehicles, Oct. 20th, 2017 (57)

c. Approve a date and time for Halloween trick or treating (58)

d. Discuss and take action on changing the November meeting date because of elections

e. Discuss and take action on creating an Economic Development Committee with prior citizen/members of the Dollar General Committee

f. Discuss specifications for ordinance 105.05 Solid Waste Control – Open Burning Restricted (59-61)

11. MEETINGS:

a. City Council Meeting, November _______, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.