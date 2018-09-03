New London City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on September 3, 2018

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2018 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.  – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler
  2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis
  3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller
  5. PUBLIC HEARING:
    1. Citizen questions and comments on ordinance #47 and #48 allowing operation of golf carts/limited operation of off-road utility vehicles on city streets in New London. (1-2)
    2. Approve Ordinance #47 for operation of golf carts on city streets in New London (First approval) (3-5)
    3. Approve Ordinance #48 for limited operation of off-road utility vehicles on city streets of New London (first approval) (6-8)
    4. Approve decal design to be issued for golf cart/UTV permits (9-10)
  6. REPORTS:

 

  1. Police Dept.
  2. Fire Dept.
  3. Public Works (11)
  4. Parks & Recreation
  5. Utilities (12-21)
  6. Child Care (22-30)

 

  1. OPEN FORUM:
  2. CONSENT AGENDA:
    1. Approve minutes of previous meetings (31-38)
    2. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (39-44)
    3. Approve Payment of Claims
    4. Approve tax abatement for Fraise Auction & Real Estate, 205 N. Cottonwood St., Office Space Addition. (45-46)
  3. OLD BUSINESS:
    1. Discuss Elm/Cleveland St construction project status.
    2. Discuss and take action on setting a date for public hearing on the S. Pine St. subdivision grading project.
  4. NEW BUSINESS:
    1. Discuss and take action on Resolution #259 temporary closing of a public way on October 20, 2018 for the Holiday Stroll’s Monster Mash 5K. (47-48)
    2. Approve Halloween trick or treating on October 31st, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    3. Approve the homecoming parade route and use of city vehicles, September 28th, 2018 (49)
    4. Approve reinvesting terms of CD’s for sewer and sanitation funds. (50-52)
    5. Discuss allowing one time per year waiver of sewer charges to fill a swimming pool.
    6. Discuss status of repairs required for city council chambers – insurance claim for water damage.
    7. Discuss status of 2010 Crown Victoria Police Car – insurance claim for water damage. (53-55)
    8. Approve resolution #260 for bank signature authorization with Two Rivers Bank and Trust on all city accounts. (56-59)
    9. Discuss future improvements in sound quality of recordings of city council meetings.
    10. Discuss status of water/storm drainage near the property at 110 Easy St.

 

  1. MEETINGS:
  1. Public Works Committee, September ____ , 2018 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP
  2. Public Safety Committee, September 19th, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., City Office
  3. City Council Meeting, October 2nd, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office
  1. ADJOURNMENT