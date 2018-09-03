New London City Council Meeting Agenda

New London City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 3, 2018
AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2018 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER
- CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler
- ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- INVOCATION: Kirk Miller
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- Citizen questions and comments on ordinance #47 and #48 allowing operation of golf carts/limited operation of off-road utility vehicles on city streets in New London. (1-2)
- Approve Ordinance #47 for operation of golf carts on city streets in New London (First approval) (3-5)
- Approve Ordinance #48 for limited operation of off-road utility vehicles on city streets of New London (first approval) (6-8)
- Approve decal design to be issued for golf cart/UTV permits (9-10)
- REPORTS:
- Police Dept.
- Fire Dept.
- Public Works (11)
- Parks & Recreation
- Utilities (12-21)
- Child Care (22-30)
- OPEN FORUM:
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approve minutes of previous meetings (31-38)
- Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (39-44)
- Approve Payment of Claims
- Approve tax abatement for Fraise Auction & Real Estate, 205 N. Cottonwood St., Office Space Addition. (45-46)
- OLD BUSINESS:
- Discuss Elm/Cleveland St construction project status.
- Discuss and take action on setting a date for public hearing on the S. Pine St. subdivision grading project.
- NEW BUSINESS:
- Discuss and take action on Resolution #259 temporary closing of a public way on October 20, 2018 for the Holiday Stroll’s Monster Mash 5K. (47-48)
- Approve Halloween trick or treating on October 31st, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Approve the homecoming parade route and use of city vehicles, September 28th, 2018 (49)
- Approve reinvesting terms of CD’s for sewer and sanitation funds. (50-52)
- Discuss allowing one time per year waiver of sewer charges to fill a swimming pool.
- Discuss status of repairs required for city council chambers – insurance claim for water damage.
- Discuss status of 2010 Crown Victoria Police Car – insurance claim for water damage. (53-55)
- Approve resolution #260 for bank signature authorization with Two Rivers Bank and Trust on all city accounts. (56-59)
- Discuss future improvements in sound quality of recordings of city council meetings.
- Discuss status of water/storm drainage near the property at 110 Easy St.
- MEETINGS:
- Public Works Committee, September ____ , 2018 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP
- Public Safety Committee, September 19th, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., City Office
- City Council Meeting, October 2nd, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office
- ADJOURNMENT