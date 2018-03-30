New London City Council Meet April 3rd

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

APRIL 3RD, 2018 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on the proposed drawings, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of said proposed street improvements – Cleveland and Elm Street Paving – New London, Iowa (1-2)

b. Bid opening and approval of the drawings, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of said proposed street improvements – Cleveland and Elm Street Paving – New London, Iowa

c. Citizens questions and comments on ordinance #46 (3)

d. Approve ordinance #46 amending provisions pertaining to Traffic and Vehicles – Section 68.01 One Way Traffic Required (4-5)

e. Citizens question and comments on ordinance #47 (3)

f. Approve ordinance #47 amending provisions pertaining to City Council – Section 17.05 Appointments and City Attorney – Section 20.01 Appointment and Compensation (6-7)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (8-9)

b. Fire Dept. (10)

c. Public Works (11)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (12-19)

f. Child Care (20-33)

g. Legal (34-35)

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (36-44)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (45-47)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve class e liquor license w/ native wine, beer, and Sunday sales for Casey’s (48-49)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve Senior Housing Consultant’s market assessment consulting agreement for a viability of senior living community in New London (50-62)

b. Approve placing an ad for the disposal of the old community hall, 106 N. Division St. (63)

c. Discuss and take action on the flooring quotes for the new community hall at 103 W. Washington St. (64)

d. Discuss and take action on the return of the yard waste containers south of the football field and child care center (65-66)

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on the City taking over the management and finances for the Veteran’s Memorial at the corner of Main and Pine Streets

b. Discuss and take action on billing correction for 304 S. Maple St. (67-73)

c. Discuss and take action on quote from Karl’s Chevrolet to reprogram the lights on the police department’s 2015 Chevy Tahoe and install new LED lights (74)

d. Discuss purchasing land from New London Specialty Care for the public works department (75)

e. Discuss and take action on a volunteer superintendent for the projects at the City Park shelter house and paving of Elm & Cleveland streets (75)

f. Discuss the Holiday Stroll Committee hosting a Fun Day on June 9th, 2018

g. Discuss the 2018 movies in the City Park

11. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, April _________, 2018 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, April 18th, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. City Council Meeting, May 1st, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.