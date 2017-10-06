New Lee County 4H Youth Coordinator

Iowa State Extension-Lee County welcomes Breana Houtz as the new 4-H County Youth Coordinator. Breana is a native of Denmark in rural Lee County. She has an experience as an 8 year 4-H member and most recently as a Clover Kid and community club leader. She received her Bachelor of Science Nursing from Mount Mercy, Cedar Rapids. Breana enjoys community volunteering and has started a community sharing table in Denmark and contributes to building the seed library. She enjoys spending time with her family with outdoor activities including horses, chickens, cows and outdoor cooking. Breana began work on October 2 and will be providing leadership for the county wide youth program impacting over 500 youth in the Lee County area.