NEW LAW SHORTCHANGES INJURED IOWA WORKERS

Cutting protections for Iowans hurt on the job through no fault of their own, reducing an employer’s liability for those injuries, and encouraging employers and insurance carriers to avoid on-time payment of claims—that’s the result of a new worker’s compensation law in Iowa.

Prior to the 2017 legislation, the Insurance Journal gave Iowa’s third-in-the-nation workers’ compensation system an “A” grade. Premiums in Iowa were relatively stable and low, at 11 percent below the national average. Work injury claims had dropped by more than 21 percent over eight years. Yet businesses and insurance interests pushed for extreme changes that have put Iowa workers at a disadvantage.

A key piece of HF 518 reclassified shoulder injuries and negatively impacted how injured workers are compensated.

According to a report from the nonpartisan Iowa Policy Project, an average worker with a shoulder injury will receive 73.2 percent less in compensation because of the new law. An average claimant is losing $72,000 in compensation, and some are losing as much as $200,000. Older workers with less education and fewer skills are hit especially hard by the changes to Iowa law.

At a time when we desperately need more workers, HF 518 has only made our state a less desirable place to work. The new law is an overreach that put profits ahead of people.

