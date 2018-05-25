New Kindergarten Families are Invited to Join Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts Unleashes Girls Educational Opportunities

May 21, 2018 (West Burlington, Iowa) — Heading off to the brave new world of kindergarten is a major life milestone for girls and their parents. Beginning this new adventure in school can be a difficult adjustment. The good news? Families don’t have to do it alone! Through Girl Scouts, a girl and her parents can become connected with other new kindergarten families, setting her up for success before she even walk into the classroom. To learn more about joining the program, visit www.girlscoutstoday.org/kindergarten.

Through our research-backed and time-tested program, girls entering grades K-1 this fall will become Daisy Girl Scouts and begin unleashing their potential. When a girl join the program, her confidence will soar and she will become ready to tackle the new challenges that life brings when beginning school. As a Girl Scout, she will:

• Make new friends as part of a troop.

• Explore nature and the outdoors, learning to appreciate and care for the environment while reaping the benefits of less screen time and more “me” time.

• Make a difference in her community through service projects as she learns to stand up for what she believes in.

• Earn petals (the special Daisy version of badges—she’ll start earning badges as a Brownie!) while trying new things and learning a ton.

Girl Scout Troops are volunteer-led and the perfect opportunity for parents to not only bond with their daughter, but with the new friends she makes in the program.

“As a leader, I’ve seen my daughter and her friends become more independent and active community members at such a young age. It’s an honor to be a mentor to these girls and to see the life skills they develop, makes the time commitment worth it,” says Candy Aguilar, Daisy Troop Leader. “I have so much fun creating activities with them that helps develop their interests. We’ve made slime as science experiments, learned about influential women in history, attended an event at camp, and planned a couple field trips all in a really fun year!”

Families interested in joining Girl Scouts can visit www.girlscoutstoday.org/kindergarten or attend our upcoming event designed just for new kindergarten families on June 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Girl Scout Office, 1308 Broadway Street, West Burlington, Iowa. Parents will learn more about Girl Scouts, while girls will participate in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activity and play games with their new friends.

Email info@girlscoutstoday.org or call 800-798-0833 to RSVP to attend a Girl Scout event for kindergarteners and parents.

Girl Scouts

Through the Girl Scout Program, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, create lasting relationships, and find dynamic solutions to social issues—all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day and empower themselves for life. To join or volunteer, visit www.girlscoutstoday.org.

