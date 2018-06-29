New Drunk Driving Law Takes Effect July 1 in Iowa

Drunk Driving Offenders Must Use an Ignition Interlock to Receive a ‘Work Permit’

DES MOINES (June 28, 2018) — A new law that will reduce repeat drunk driving offenses and save lives on Iowa roadways officially goes into effect on Sunday, July 1, just ahead of one of the busiest traffic holidays of the year.

The law signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds requires all first-time convicted drunk driving offenders to have an ignition interlock installed in their vehicle as a condition of receiving a temporary restricted license, or “work permit.” Ignition interlocks require drivers to blow into the device before their vehicle will start. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all-offender interlock laws reduce drunk driving recidivism by 67 percent. A new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found interlocks reduce the number of impaired drivers in fatal crashes by 16 percent.

“On Sunday, just ahead of the July Fourth holiday, MADD celebrates a much-needed improvement to Iowa’s drunk driving law,” said MADD National President Colleen Sheehey-Church. “As we remind everyone to designate a sober driver so they can arrive safely at their destination, we are relieved to add Iowa to the growing list of states that have taken action to protect residents and visitors from the 100 percent preventable crime of drunk driving.”

Previously, Iowa required ignition interlock devices for repeat offenders. First-time offenders with a BAC of .10 or greater had the option of going on an interlock. The new law will ensure more offenders use an ignition interlock because it eliminates mandatory waiting periods for applying for a temporary restricted license and eliminates eligibility requirements for receiving the restricted license.

The new law is part of MADD’s national movement to pass interlock laws that apply to all offenders, and follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other traffic safety organizations.

According to NHTSA, 26 percent of all traffic deaths in Iowa were caused by a drunk driver in 2016. That year, 106 people were killed by a drunk driver, nearly 36 percent more than in 2015, when 78 people were killed in drunk driving-related crashes.

MADD supports the use of ignition interlocks for all offenders — instead of license suspension alone — because studies show that license suspensions are difficult to enforce and often ignored. Interlocks protect the public while allowing offenders to continue with their jobs, family obligations and other responsibilities.

As part of MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving launched in 2006, MADD’s top legislative priority in states is to enact all-offender interlock laws. When the

campaign was launched, only one state, New Mexico, had such a law. Twelve years later, Iowa has become the 32nd state to pass this lifesaving law and the 31st state to have the law take effect. A similar law in Idaho will take effect on Jan. 1, 2019 .