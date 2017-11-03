New County Recorder Appointed

On a two to one vote, the Henry County Supervisors appointed Mindy Fitzgibbon as Henry County Recorder. Fitzgibbon was one of three individuals who applied for the position left vacate due to the retirement of Recorder Shirley Wandling. Following interviews last week with all three applicants for the appointment, the Supervisors said it was a hard decision since all three were well qualified. Fitzgibbon was administered the oath of office Friday morning. She will serve out Wandling 4 year term that ends December 31, 2018. Fitzgibbon would then have to run for the position if she chooses.