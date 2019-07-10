New 4-H Adventures at the Washington County Fair

Washington County 4-H is excited to announce a new and interactive booth called 4-H Adventures which will be hosted in 4-H Hall at the Washington County Fair. Open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday July 16 through Thursday July, 18, this hands-on, fun, educational, and free station is open to all young and old friends at the fair!

On Tuesday, 4-H Adventures will feature an exhibit called Builder’s Block with many different building supplies and room to create. On Wednesday, the Iowa Pork Youth Leadership team will be hosting Pork Palooza- activities on pork production from birth to product. On Thursday, the WACO Robotics club and the Highland Finger Tightans will lead Ramp Up With Robotics.

Come back each day for something new in 4-H Hall. There’s something for everyone in 4-H!

For more information about the 4-H Adventures station or joining 4-H, contact the Washington County Extension Office at 319-653-4811. Follow “Washington County 4-H – Iowa” on Facebook for up-to-date information on 4-H events and youth programs.