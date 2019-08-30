Neva P. Long

Neva P. Long, 84, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant with the Reverend Paul Connolly celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Friday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. Following the visitation a Christian Vigil Service will be held. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.