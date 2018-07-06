Neil Philp

Neil L. Philp, Sr., 64, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018 at his home.

Born March 6, 1954, in Keokuk, Iowa the son of Lloyd and Margaret (Gallup) Philp. On November 26, 1971, he married Jan Lamborn in Kahoka, Missouri. They later divorced.

Survivors include his three children: Sam (Karen) Philp of Farmington, Neil (Michelle) Philp, Jr. of Farmington and Rena Philp of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren: Hunter, Logan, Kalyn and Cooper; four sisters: Marilyn Ekle of Farmington, Barb (Duane) Munford of Croton, Jean (Jose) Lobo of Costa Rica and Joan (Ed) Rohdy of Primrose. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Charles; one brother-in-law: Robert Ekle and two nephews: Eric and Robbie Ekle.

Neil was a 1972 graduate of Central Lee High School. Earlier in life, Neil owned and operated a service station in Farmington and worked for Lamborn Construction. He was a retired bus mechanic/transportation director at Harmony Schools retiring after thirty-six years. When he was growing up, he attended Embury United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper. Neil enjoyed gardening, and woodworking. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his grandchildren.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Embury United Methodist Church rural Donnellson with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating.

Burial will be at Croton Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in his memory for the Farmington EMT’s.

Online condolences may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.