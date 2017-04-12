Need Information on Hit and Run

On April 9, 2017, at approximately 6:18PM, a hit and run occurred at the Saint Avenue Stop in Olds, Iowa. Nicole Ohrt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, stopped at the rest stop. While inside the rest stop, her black, 2006, Ford F-250 was struck on the left, rear fender of the vehicle. No suspect has been identified at this time. If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. This incident is still under investigation.