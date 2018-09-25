National Voter Registration Day

September is National Voter Registration Month! Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) have promoted voter registration throughout the country during the month of September, and that continues this year. Additionally, Tuesday, September 25, 2018, is National Voter Registration Day. The goal is to ensure Iowa voters are aware of registration deadlines and requirements for participation in elections, as well as to promote resources that are available to help with the voter registration process. The easiest way for many Iowans to vote is online. “Registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make your voice heard. I want each eligible Iowan to be a voter,” Secretary Pate said. “Making sure your voter information is up-to-date is vital, especially if you have moved since the last time you voted.” Voters who are pre-registered for the November 6 election will save time when they go to vote. If a voter’s registration is current and active, they will only need to provide proof of identity or sign an oath of identification. The Voter Registration Deadline is Saturday, October 27 at 5:00 p.m. Iowans needing to register to vote or update their information should fill out the forms and mail them to their county auditor’s office. Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, and more than 250,000 Iowans have registered for the first time in the state since January 1, 2015. For more information, visit sos.iowa.gov/registertovote.