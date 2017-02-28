National Nutrition Month® Workshop

Celebrate National Nutrition Month® on Tuesday, March 7th at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. “Put Your Best Fork Forward” is the theme this year which serves as a reminder that each one of us holds the tool to make healthier food choices. Making small changes during National Nutrition Month®, and over time, helps improve health now and into the future. HCHC Dietitian Elise Klopfenstein will discuss and provide examples of how you can make informed/personal food choices that work for you in 2017. She will also have a tasty treat to sample. If interested call the Fellowship Cup at 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will be April 4th and will focus on tips for eating healthy on a budget. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.