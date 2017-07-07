NATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT RETURNS TO RIVERFEST IN FORT MADISON!

RiverFest is a 4-day music, arts, and community festival that takes place the first week in August every year in Fort Madison, IA. Some of the activities planned are sporting events such as the RiverFest Games on Saturday of the festival. The RiverFest Games encompasses sports such as Kickball, Dodgeball, Sand Volleyball, KanJam and Bags. The Games are preceded on Saturday Morning by the RiverFest 5K Run/Walk. Saturday also hosts a free guided Kayak/Canoe float on the Mississippi River from Riverview park to the Lee Co. conservation area at Heron Bend. We will have free open play and instruction on Pickleball staffed and sponsored by Onix Pickleball, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of Pickleball equipment.

In addition, we have contracted a carnival to provide no less than 16 rides for our festival attendees enjoyment. Also we will have commercial, craft, and antique vendors set up all weekend in addition to a food court with a wide variety of appetizing menu choices. RiverFest will host entertainment on 2 stages over the 4-day festival. Our Main Stage Entertainment will be an all-day affair on Friday and Saturday and include national level Entertainment including the first winner of televisions Nashville Star, Buddy Jewell, the number one rated Garth Brooks Tribute act out of Nashville, Shawn Moss. In addition, local legends, The Ozone Ramblers will headline the main stage on Friday evening. We envision families bringing their lawn chairs and making memories as they enjoy the music, great food and festival atmosphere.

On Sunday at RiverFest, there is no charge for entertainment, and in the morning we host a charity breakfast. This year we are raising funds to help the local chapter of the American Legion send local Lee County veterans to Washington D.C.

We have many more attractions than what is described here. Our mission statement includes the phrase “Something for Everybody” and in keeping true to that phrase, we have already added Dragon Boat races for 2018. We hope to see you at RiverFest!

If you are interested in more information or would like to be considered as a vendor, please email charles@riverfestfm.com or visit our website at www.riverfestfm.com.