National Award Presented to Iowa Wesleyan University Student Ariel Smale

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: April 6, 2018 – SHAPE America–Society of Health and Physical Educators honored Iowa Wesleyan University student, Ariel Smale, as a Major of the Year. This award was presented during the organization’s 133rd National Convention & Expo, March 20-24, in Nashville, TN. The award celebrates outstanding undergraduate students in the health, physical education, recreation and dance professions who are nominated by a faculty advisor or professor.

“Ariel is extremely deserving of this national recognition,” said Valerie Unkrich, Associate Professor of Physical Education, Exercise Science and Wellness at Iowa Wesleyan. “She is a very talented and task-oriented student who will make an impact in the reputation and career fields of health, physical education, and exercise science. Ariel’s work ethic, motivation, passion, dedication, and thirst for education, makes her a role model for all students. Alongside her academics, volunteer work, and campus activity involvement, Ariel is also an excellent volleyball player. On or off the court, Ariel represents Iowa Wesleyan at the highest level.”

As for Ariel’s future? “I am pleased, honored, and humbled to have received this award and to join past recipients who I admire and respect. Promoting health and physical literacy is something I firmly believe in, so being able to represent an organization that thrives off of helping students gain the confidence and desire to be physically active for life excites me. My thirst for knowledge has not only allowed me to receive this award but will also propel me into my future as an educator where I can truly impact the lives of students,” said Ariel Smale.

“The outstanding achievements of future professionals like Ariel is integral to the caliber of the individuals SHAPE America is looking for to teach standards-based health and physical education programs to our nation’s children,” says SHAPE America President Fran Cleland of West Chester University (PA).

Iowa Wesleyan University – As Southeast Iowa’s regional comprehensive university, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.

About SHAPE America

SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators is the nation’s largest membership organization of health and physical education professionals. Since its founding in 1885, the organization has defined excellence in physical education, and the National Standards for K-12 Physical Education serve as the foundation for well-designed physical education programs across the country. They provide programs, resources and advocacy to support health and physical educators at every level, from preschool to university graduate programs. For more information, visit www.shapeamerica.org