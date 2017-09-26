National 4H Week

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa— Now is the time of year for youth to join and participate in 4-H, the youth development program of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Henry County will be celebrating all things 4-H during National 4-H Week October 1-7.

4-H is active in each of Iowa’s 99 counties and empowers youth to reach their full potential through many different types of experiences including photography, music, woodworking, sewing, archery, livestock and horticulture. Youth have fun while gaining valuable skills in communication, the arts, citizenship and leadership, science, technology, engineering and math, as well as healthy living and personal life management.

To celebrate the week, Henry County 4-H Clubs and Teen Council Members will be presenting at several elementary schools throughout the county. We will also be posting several signs around Mt.Pleasant and the surrounding communities! Our hope is to inspire youth of all ages and walks of life to become a part of this great program!

During National 4-H Week it is important to remember the 4-H pledge, which is recited at nearly every 4-H club meeting, and what it teaches. ‘I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service and my Health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.

4-H grows confidence, creativity, curiosity, courage, character and much more in youth. 4-H allows youth to use the skills that they learn to go out and make a positive difference in their communities.

To learn more about how 4-H youth development is empowering young people in Henry County visit extension.iastate.edu/4h or contact Erin Heaton, 4-H County Youth Coordinator, at ISU Extension and Outreach – Henry County, 319-385-8126. Join today!