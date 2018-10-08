National 4-H Week October 7-13

Henry County Youth to Celebrate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — For the 76th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week from October 7-13. This year’s theme, Inspire Kids to Do, is a campaign that will give kids more opportunities to do, empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in life and career.

Throughout National 4-H Week, Henry County 4-H will showcase the many ways 4-H inspires kids to do through hands-on learning experiences as well as highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

4-H was founded on the belief that when kids are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to become true leaders in their lives, careers and communities.

To celebrate National 4-H week, Henry County 4-H Clubs will be handing out bookmarks and flyers to promote and inspire others to get involved. The 4-H Teen Council will be putting out yards signs throughout Henry County and some of the clubs will be going into 4th and 5th grade classrooms to talk to the kids about getting involved and being a part of 4-H.

“4-H is a great opportunity for kids to get involved, try new things and make friends that will last a lifetime. The opportunities they experience through 4-H will help them develop skills that they can use now and throughout their lives.” said Traci Vantiger, Henry County 4-H Teen Council Leader.

We are excited to continue growing the Henry County 4-H Program. Last year Erin Heaton, the 4-H County Youth Coordinator, introduced the SWITCH (“School Wellness Integration Targeting Child Health”) program at several schools throughout Henry County. This program is an innovative school wellness program designed to help children to “Switch what they Do, View, and Chew!” This year Erin and Sadie Martin, our Youth Program Assistant, have also started the “Pick a Better Snack” program at Van Allen Elementary. Pick a Better snack is a fun way to bring fruits and vegetables into the classrooms to encourage the kids to try new things and make healthier food choices.

4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact that 4-H had on them as young people. In fact, research has shown that young people in 4-H are nearly four times as likely to contribute to their communities and are twice as likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs during after school time.

In Henry County, more than 250 4-H youth and 80 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.

Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4H.