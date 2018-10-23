Narcotics Found During Traffic Stop

On October 20th, 2018, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a gold Chrysler 300 in the 1200-grid of James Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Justice Woodsmall, 22 of Fort Madison. During the traffic stop, narcotics were located inside the vehicle. Justice was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, a serious misdemeanor.