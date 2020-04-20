Nancy Sue Eads

Nancy Sue Eads, 71, of rural West Point, Iowa, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.Born May 27, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of Tilford and Lela (Hammer) Overton. On May 14, 1977 she married James Raymond Eads in Donnellson, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2014.

Survivors include her daughter: Katharine E. (Michael) Warehime of Frederick, Maryland; one son: James T. (Ashley) Eads of West Burlington, Iowa; two grandchildren: Bryce and Camden; two sisters: Rebecca (Wayne) Conlee of Fairfax, Iowa and Cynthia (Marty) Walker of Cabot, Arkansas and three nephews: Andrew Conlee, Eric Walker and Zachary Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jim and her parents. Nancy was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson, Iowa, where she worked as secretary for twenty-six years before her retirement in 2019. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and was very family oriented. Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established in her memory for the Clay Grove Cemetery Association or the Kidney Foundation of Iowa and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

