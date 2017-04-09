Nancy E. Calhoun

Nancy E. Calhoun 73, of Rome passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Rome Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Grant Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 until 6 on Monday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant the family will not be present. According to her wishes the casket will be closed. Memorials may be directed to Great River Hospice of Burlington or to the Rome Baptist Church in her memory.