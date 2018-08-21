NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Crops progress remains well ahead of average and we are looking at a potentially early harvest if conditions continue to cooperate,” Naig said. “Many parts of the state are welcoming the recent rain showers as they have come during a critically important time in soybean development and should help boost yields.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Iowa farmers had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 19, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included harvesting hay and oats for grain, chopping corn silage, spraying for aphids, and moving grain.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 11 percent very short, 19 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 10 percent very short, 19 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels in south central and southeast Iowa remain critical with 95 percent or more rated short to very short.

Eighty-five percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond, 9 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn dented was at 42 percent, 9 days ahead of last year. Corn condition rated 73 percent good to excellent. Ninety-eight percent of the soybean crop was blooming with 93 percent setting pods, 1 week ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition declined slightly to 70 percent good to excellent. Ninety-five percent of the oat crop has been harvested for grain.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay was 66 percent complete, 5 days behind the previous year but 8 days ahead of the average. Pasture conditions declined to 41 percent good to excellent. While some feedlots in northwest Iowa have been dealing with mud, dry conditions in southern Iowa have resulted in CRP being released for emergency grazing.