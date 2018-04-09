NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Another week of cold, wet weather prevented nearly all fieldwork and continued to challenge cow-calf producers. Just 4 percent of the oat crop has been planted, more than week behind last year and the five-year average. The weather forecast for the next couple of weeks looks mixed, so we are still likely a few weeks out from widespread spring fieldwork,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Another cold, wet week prevented fieldwork across most of Iowa with just 0.8 day suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 8, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Isolated reports of grain transport and fertilizer application were received.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 2 percent very short, 7 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 15 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 12 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus. South central and southeast Iowa moisture conditions continue to be dry with over one-third of topsoil considered short to very short and over one-half of subsoil short to very short.

Four percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 8 days behind both last year and the 5-year average.

Livestock conditions continue to be mixed. Cold temperatures and snows have hampered early spring pasture growth and continue to present challenges for calving throughout much of the State.