NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“The storms that have rolled across the state over the past couple of weeks have brought needed moisture to some areas, but unfortunately we have also seen significant flooding in other parts of the state. Many areas could use a few days of dry weather to allow fields to dry out so farmers can spray and have a chance to make hay,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Another week of storms which delivered heavy precipitation across much of Iowa resulted in just 2.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 24, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included checking rain gauges, assessing flood damage, harvesting hay, and applying post-emergent herbicides when weather permitted.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 25 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 10 percent short, 67 percent adequate and 20 percent surplus. Heavy rainfall left many fields ponded and caused flooding in some northern counties. In south central Iowa the topsoil moisture supplies rated adequate to surplus reached 66 percent; the highest percentage in these categories since the week ending June 4, 2017.

Eighty-one percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Nearly all of the soybean crop has emerged with 4 percent of the crop blooming, 3 days ahead of both last year and the 5-year average. Seventy-nine percent of the soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Eighty-four percent of the oat crop has headed, 3 days ahead of average. Eighty percent of the oat crop was rated in good to excellent condition.

With the first cutting of alfalfa hay nearing completion, the second cutting reached 8 percent complete. Putting up hay was a challenge this week due to persistent precipitation. Hay condition rated 73 percent good to excellent. Pasture conditions rated 67 percent good to excellent. Heat and high humidity continued to stress livestock. Muddy conditions have made feedlot operations difficult.