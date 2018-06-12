NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“For the most part the crop is in the ground and in good condition, with 81 percent of corn and 78 percent of soybeans rated good to excellent. However, it is important to recognize that some farmers have faced significant weather challenges as well, with dry conditions a concern in southern Iowa and severe flooding in northern Iowa,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

While hot and dry conditions allowed many farmers to get caught up on fieldwork, others could do nothing but watch it rain during the week ending June 10, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included hay harvest, wrapping up planting for the year and post-emergent weed and fertilizer applications.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 15 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 10 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 17 percent short, 69 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. Drought concerns continue in south central and southeast Iowa as subsoil moisture ratings of very short to short reached 70 percent or more.

Ninety-seven percent of the corn crop has emerged with 81 percent rated in good to excellent condition. Soybean growers have 98 percent of the expected crop planted, 2 weeks ahead of the 5-year average. Eighty-nine percent of soybeans have emerged, 5 days ahead of last year. Seventy-eight percent of the soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Nearly all of the oat crop has emerged, with 38 percent headed. Eighty-one percent of the oat crop was rated in good to excellent condition.

Hay condition was rated 69 percent good to excellent. Pasture conditions rated 60 percent good to excellent. High temperatures have strained pastures in areas lacking rainfall. Cattle continued to experience heat stress.