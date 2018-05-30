NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“The warm, dry weather allowed many farmers to make significant progress and now 96 percent of corn and 81 percent of soybeans have been planted, which is on pace or slightly ahead of the five-year average. The high temperatures have created some stress for livestock and farmers have been working hard to provide plenty of water and make sure their animals are as comfortable as possible,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

A hot and dry week across much of the State allowed Iowa farmers 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 27, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 12 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 12 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. South central Iowa continues to struggle with subsoil moisture supply availability with three-quarters rated short to very short.

Iowa growers have planted 96 percent of the expected corn crop, with 77 percent of the crop emerged. Farmers in the northern one-third of the state were able to plant over 20 percent of their corn during the previous week which leaves less than 10 percent still to be planted. Soybean growers have 81 percent of the expected crop planted, a week ahead of the 5-year average. Forty-four percent of soybeans have emerged, three days ahead of last year. Nearly all the expected oat crop has been planted, 1 week behind average. Ninety-five percent of the crop has emerged, 2 days behind last year. Four percent of the oat crop has headed, 4 days behind both last year and the average.

Hay conditions improved slightly to 65 percent good to excellent. Pasture conditions also improved to 60 percent good to excellent. Warm temperatures and improved soil moisture levels strongly supported pasture and hay growth. Extreme temperatures resulted in reports of heat stress in cattle herds.