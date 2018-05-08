NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Farmers continued to make planting progress between the storms this past week and now 40 percent of corn acres and 11 percent of soybean acres are planted. This puts corn planting just 3 days behind normal and soybeans on pace with the 5-year average,” Naig said. “Unfortunately, north central Iowa remains well behind average with just 9 percent of corn and no soybeans planted yet due to the wet conditions.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Widespread storms delivering heavy rainfall interrupted planting activities and held Iowa farmers to 2.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 6, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 7 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 11 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 14 percent surplus. Saturated soil conditions have caused delays in fieldwork and planting activities in the northern two-thirds of the state, while recent rains have failed to eliminate the dry soil conditions in the southern one-third of the state.

Iowa growers have planted 40 percent of the expected corn crop, 3 days behind the 5-year average. Two percent of the crop has emerged, 5 days behind both last year and the average. Soybean growers have 11 percent of the expected crop in the ground, 2 days ahead of last year but equal to the average. Seventy-seven percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 9 days behind last year and 1 week behind average. Thirty-two percent of the crop has emerged, 11 days behind last year.

Recent rain and warmer temperatures have revitalized pasture conditions statewide. Pasture condition rated 40 percent good to excellent, an increase of 12 percentage points from the previous week. Cattle have been turned out for grazing in many areas.