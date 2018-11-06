NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Farmers were again able to make good progress last week and now 72 percent of corn and 88 percent of soybeans have been harvested. Corn harvest is now just one day behind average, but soybeans are still six days behind the five-year average. Unfortunately, significant rainfall has returned to much of the state and likely stalled harvest for several days,” Naig said. “This has been a very challenging fall not just to harvest crops, but also complete other activities such as installing conservation practices, seeding cover crops and baling stalks.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Iowa farmers had another good week for harvesting with 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 4, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included harvesting corn and soybeans, baling stalks, anhydrous and manure application, fall tillage, tile repair, and planting cover crops.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 28 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 27 percent surplus.

Seventy-two percent of the State’s corn for grain crop has been harvested, 3 days ahead of last year but 1 day behind the five-year average. Farmers in central Iowa have harvested 80 percent of their corn for grain while farmers in the southwest have 45 percent of their corn for grain remaining to be harvested. Moisture content of field corn being harvested averaged 17 percent. Soybean harvest was 88 percent complete, 2 days behind last year and 6 days behind the average.

Recent rains have left some feedlot cattle stressed with standing water and muddy conditions, while others reported livestock conditions as very good.