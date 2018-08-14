NAIG COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“We continue to see spotty showers across the state with some areas receiving strong storm and other areas, especially southern Iowa, extremely dry. Subsoil moisture is now 31 percent short or very short in the state and in south central and southeast Iowa over 85 percent of the land is short or very short of moisture,” Naig said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Iowa farmers had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 12, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included harvesting hay and oats for grain, spraying for aphids, and moving grain.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 12 percent very short, 23 percent short, 62 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 10 percent very short, 21 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels in south central and southeast Iowa remain critical with over 85 percent rated short to very short.

Seventy-three percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond, 9 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn dented was at 22 percent, 9 days ahead of last year. Corn condition rated 75 percent good to excellent. Ninety-six percent of the soybean crop was blooming with 89 percent setting pods, over a week ahead of both last year and the average. Soybean condition declined slightly to 72 percent good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of the oat crop has been harvested for grain.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay was 47 percent complete, 4 days behind the previous year but 4 days ahead of the average. Dry conditions have kept alfalfa regrowth very short following the second cutting. Hay condition fell to 56 percent good to excellent. Pasture conditions declined to 44 percent rated good to excellent. Pasture regrowth remains a concern, especially in the southern two-thirds of the State.