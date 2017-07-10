Mystery Ride Planned for July 15

T-shirts on Sale Now

Plans are underway for the 13th annual Mystery Ride, a fundraiser for Great River Hospice in West Burlington and Lee County Hospice in Fort Madison. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 15th starting at Noon at Doris’ Tavern, 733 S. Roosevelt St., Burlington, Iowa. Motorcycles and automobiles may participate in this event.

Participants can register and pay the $10 ABATE member/$12 nonmember entry fee from 10:30 a.m. until the Noon start time the day of the ride. The route will be given on ride day. Participants will search for hidden objects along the way to complete the “mystery” portion of the ride.

T-shirts are available for $20 per shirt, while supplies last, at Hot Toddies, 1500 Agency St., Burlington, or at Great River Hospice, 1306 S. Washington Road, West Burlington. Limited quantities of t-shirts will be available ride day, so advance purchase is recommended.

The ride will end at the Paddlewheel Lounge, 613 Jefferson St., Burlington by 6 pm. The public is invited to the Paddlewheel for a dinner and live auction at 6:15 p.m. All proceeds to benefit Great River Hospice and Lee County Hospice.

ABATE, A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, is a not-for-profit organization of motorcyclists. Lee County Health Department-Hospice and Great River Hospice are also not-for-profit organizations. The money raised at the mystery ride will help to provide hospice services for the uninsured or underinsured residents in southeast Iowa and West Central Illinois.

For more information on the Mystery Ride, contact ABATE member Randy Hiland, 319-572-5733. For more information on Great River Hospice, please call Missy Allen at 319-768-3352. For more information on Lee County Health Department-Hospice, contact Jeri Giebelhausen at 319-372-5225.